Chantal Ladesou “On the Road Again” Roissy-en-France, 1 octobre 2021, Roissy-en-France.

Chantal Ladesou “On the Road Again” 2021-10-01 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2021-10-01 21:30:00 21:30:00 Centre culturel de l’Orangerie 6 allée du Verger
Roissy-en-France Val-d’Oise Roissy-en-France

EUR 13  

Présenté par Divan Production

acc_culturel@ville-roissy95.fr +33 1 34 29 48 59 https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0387/fListeManifs.aspx?idstructure=0387

dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-12 par