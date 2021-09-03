CHANSON ET POÉSIE – L’UN ET L’AUTRE Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert
Chanson et Poésie – “L’un et l’autre”
Vendredi 03 septembre, 20h30
Chapelle des pénitents
Deux amis d’enfance se retrouvent … Chanson , poésie, musique…
Textes et chant, Vincent Lorimy
Musique, Christophe Azéma
Entrée libre, pass sanitaire
Informations & Réservations :
06 22 24 32 91
