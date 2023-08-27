Les Ecrivains chez Gonzague Sant Bris 19 Allée Valérie Schneider, 27 août 2023, Chanceaux-près-Loches.

Signature-dédicace de 200 auteurs en plein air, gratuite et ouverte à tous au coeur du village forestier de Chanceaux-près-Loches.

Colloque, café littéraire, lecture, pièce de théâtre, remise de prix littéraires..

2023-08-27 à ; fin : 2023-08-27 19:00:00. EUR.

19 Allée Valérie Schneider

Chanceaux-près-Loches 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Signing of 200 authors in the open air, free and open to all in the heart of the forest village of Chanceaux-près-Loches.

Conference, literary café, reading, play, literary awards.

Firma de 200 autores al aire libre, gratuita y abierta a todos en el corazón del pueblo forestal de Chanceaux-près-Loches.

Conferencia, café literario, lectura, obra de teatro, entrega de premios literarios.

Signierstunde von 200 Autoren unter freiem Himmel, kostenlos und offen für alle im Herzen des Walddorfs Chanceaux-près-Loches.

Kolloquium, Literaturcafé, Lesung, Theaterstück, Verleihung von Literaturpreisen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire