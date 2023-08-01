« Champs de Couleurs » Exposition Agnès Jersik, 13 juillet 2023, Lamothe Lamothe.

« Champs de Couleurs » Exposition Agnès Jersik

Château de Lamothe Lamothe Haute-Loire  
2023-07-13 – 2023-08-01

Exposition de peintures « Champs de Couleurs » par l’artiste peintre Agnès Jersik au château de Lamothe, 4 km à l’est de Brioude

agnes.jersik@gmail.com http://www.agnesjersyk.com/

