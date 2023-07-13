Fête nationale Champrond-en-Gâtine, 13 juillet 2023, Champrond-en-Gâtine.

Champrond-en-Gâtine,Eure-et-Loir

Venez profiter d’une ambiance chaleureuse pour la fête nationale !.

2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Come and enjoy the festive atmosphere!

Venga a disfrutar del cálido ambiente de los días festivos

Genießen Sie die herzliche Atmosphäre am Nationalfeiertag!

