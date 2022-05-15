CHAMPIONNAT RÉGIONAL SPRINT DE DESCENTE La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard
2022-05-15 – 2022-05-15
La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
le Canoë Kayak Club Fertois ainsi que la Ville de La Ferté-Bernard sont heureux de vous accueillir au cœur du Perche sarthois pour ce Championnat régional sprint de descente ainsi qu’un sélectif régional Mass-Start.
Un week-end qui sera placé sous le signe de la bonne humeur et du canoë-kayak bien sûr.
Pour s’inscrire à la compétition: http://compet.ffck.org/inscriptions/competition.php.
https://ckcf72.fr/
La Ferté-Bernard
