La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe le Canoë Kayak Club Fertois ainsi que la Ville de La Ferté-Bernard sont heureux de vous accueillir au cœur du Perche sarthois pour ce Championnat régional sprint de descente ainsi qu’un sélectif régional Mass-Start.

Un week-end qui sera placé sous le signe de la bonne humeur et du canoë-kayak bien sûr.

