CHAMPIONNAT DEPARTEMENTAL GYMNASTIQUE rue Alain Fournier Freyming-Merlebach, samedi 24 février 2024.

Le club de gymnastique ESPERANCE GYM FREYMING accueille un championnat départemental GAF/COD2, FEDERAL B par équipes.
Venez soutenir toutes ces équipes !
Tarif public 3 € et tarif licencié 2€Tout public
3 EUR.
Début : 2024-02-24
fin : 2024-02-25
rue Alain Fournier Gymnase Alain Furnier
Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est esperance.freyming@gmail.com
