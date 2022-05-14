Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville)
Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville), 14 mai 2022, Château-Chinon (Ville).
Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville)
2022-05-14 – 2022-05-15
Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
Samedi : “Sprint” en centre ville à partir de 14h. Dimanche : “CDL Longue Distance” en forêt (base Morvan Oxygène) à 9h. Inscription obligatoire
balisenord58@gmail.com
Samedi : “Sprint” en centre ville à partir de 14h. Dimanche : “CDL Longue Distance” en forêt (base Morvan Oxygène) à 9h. Inscription obligatoire
Château-Chinon (Ville)
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-04 par