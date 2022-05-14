Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) Catégories d’évènement: Château-Chinon (Ville)

Nièvre

Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville), 14 mai 2022, Château-Chinon (Ville). Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville)

2022-05-14 – 2022-05-15

Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre Samedi : “Sprint” en centre ville à partir de 14h. Dimanche : “CDL Longue Distance” en forêt (base Morvan Oxygène) à 9h. Inscription obligatoire balisenord58@gmail.com Samedi : “Sprint” en centre ville à partir de 14h. Dimanche : “CDL Longue Distance” en forêt (base Morvan Oxygène) à 9h. Inscription obligatoire Château-Chinon (Ville)

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-04 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Château-Chinon (Ville), Nièvre Autres Lieu Château-Chinon (Ville) Adresse Ville Château-Chinon (Ville) lieuville Château-Chinon (Ville) Departement Nièvre

Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chateau-chinon-ville/

Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville) 2022-05-14 was last modified: by Championnat de Bourgogne Franche Comté de Course d’Orientation Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) 14 mai 2022 Château-Chinon (Ville) nièvre

Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre