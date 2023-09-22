Concert avec « La Mafia Normande » CHAMPCEY Sartilly-Baie-Bocage, 22 septembre 2023, Sartilly-Baie-Bocage.

Sartilly-Baie-Bocage,Manche

L’association ABBA (Angey Baie Bocage Animations) vous propose ce concert du groupe « La Mafia Normande » (swing, jazz, chanson française).

Réservation conseillée sur : www.angeybaiebocageanimations.blogspot.com.

2023-09-22 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-22 . .

CHAMPCEY Eglise

Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Manche Normandie



The ABBA association (Angey Baie Bocage Animations) presents this concert by the group « La Mafia Normande » (swing, jazz, French chanson).

Reservations recommended on: www.angeybaiebocageanimations.blogspot.com

La asociación ABBA (Angey Baie Bocage Animations) presenta este concierto del grupo « La Mafia Normande » (swing, jazz, chanson francesa).

Se recomienda reservar en: www.angeybaiebocageanimations.blogspot.com

Der Verein ABBA (Angey Baie Bocage Animations) bietet Ihnen dieses Konzert der Gruppe « La Mafia Normande » (Swing, Jazz, französisches Chanson) an.

Reservierungen werden empfohlen unter: www.angeybaiebocageanimations.blogspot.com

