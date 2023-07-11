Concert – La célébration de la fantaisie – Festival Baroque du Pays du Mont-Blanc Eglise Saint Pierre d’Argentière Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Concert – La célébration de la fantaisie – Festival Baroque du Pays du Mont-Blanc Eglise Saint Pierre d’Argentière, 11 juillet 2023, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.
« La célébration de la fantaisie »
Sue Ying Koang (violon), Vincent Bernhardt (clavecin), Diana Vinagre (violoncelle) et Parsival Castro (théorbe).
2023-07-11 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-11 . EUR.
Eglise Saint Pierre d’Argentière Route du Village
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
« Celebration of Fantasy »
Sue Ying Koang (violin), Vincent Bernhardt (harpsichord), Diana Vinagre (cello) and Parsival Castro (theorbo)
« La celebración de la fantasía
Sue Ying Koang (violín), Vincent Bernhardt (clave), Diana Vinagre (violonchelo) y Parsival Castro (tiorba)
» Die Feier der Fantasie « .
Sue Ying Koang (Violine), Vincent Bernhardt (Cembalo), Diana Vinagre (Violoncello) und Parsival Castro (Theorbe)
