Châlons fête le Champagne day ! Châlons-en-Champagne, 22 octobre 2021, Châlons-en-Champagne.
Châlons fête le Champagne day ! 2021-10-22 11:00:00 – 2021-10-22 22:00:00
Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
L’Office de Tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne et son Agglomération célèbrent le Champagne Day avec vous !
Une flûte de Champagne vous sera offerte le 22 Octobre midi et soir pour tout repas consommé dans l’un des restaurants participants.
Liste des restaurants participant :
Hors Châlons-en-Champagne :
LA FABRIQUE DE CHARLEY (Mourmelon-le-grand)
LA NATION (Mourmelon-le-grand)
L’AUBERGE DES MOISSONS (Matougues)
LE DELKO (La Veuve)
AUX ARMES DE CHAMPAGNE (l’Épine)
A Châlons-en-Champagne :
LA TABLE DES DELICES
MAISON SOUPLY
BUFFALO GRILL
BRASSERIE LA LICORNE
LE VULCANO
CHEZ FERDINAND
L’EDITO
COURTEPAILLE
LE CHAUDRON SAVOYARD
PAPRIKA
MAISON MARIE CAROLINE
AU CARILLON GOURMAND
LES CAUDALIES
NAMASTE INDIA
LA SICILIENNE
RESTAURANT JÉRÔME FECK
BISTROT LES TEMPS CHANGENT
