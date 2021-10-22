Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne, Marne Châlons fête le Champagne day ! Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Catégories d’évènement: Châlons-en-Champagne

Châlons-en-Champagne Marne L’Office de Tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne et son Agglomération célèbrent le Champagne Day avec vous ! Une flûte de Champagne vous sera offerte le 22 Octobre midi et soir pour tout repas consommé dans l’un des restaurants participants. Liste des restaurants participant : Hors Châlons-en-Champagne :

LA FABRIQUE DE CHARLEY (Mourmelon-le-grand)

LA NATION (Mourmelon-le-grand)

L’AUBERGE DES MOISSONS (Matougues)

LE DELKO (La Veuve)

AUX ARMES DE CHAMPAGNE (l’Épine) A Châlons-en-Champagne :

LA TABLE DES DELICES

MAISON SOUPLY

BUFFALO GRILL

BRASSERIE LA LICORNE

LE VULCANO

CHEZ FERDINAND

L’EDITO

COURTEPAILLE

LE CHAUDRON SAVOYARD

PAPRIKA

MAISON MARIE CAROLINE

AU CARILLON GOURMAND

LES CAUDALIES

NAMASTE INDIA

LA SICILIENNE

RESTAURANT JÉRÔME FECK

http://www.chalons-tourisme.com/ dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-13 par

