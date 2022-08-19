Challenge Vaquerin Saint-Affrique Saint-Affrique
Challenge Vaquerin Saint-Affrique, 19 août 2022, Saint-Affrique.
Challenge Vaquerin
OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE ROQUEFORT ET DU ST-AFFRICAIN Saint-Affrique
2022-08-19 – 2022-08-19
Saint-Affrique Aveyron Saint-Affrique
15 EUR
C’est parti pour la 29ème Édition du Challenge Armand Vaquerin.
