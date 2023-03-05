Challenge départemental d’escalade, 5 mars 2023, Joué-lès-Tours .

Challenge départemental d’escalade

1 Rue Roland de la Olla Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire  
2023-03-05 12:30:00 12:30:00 – 2023-03-05 18:00:00 18:00:00

Joué-lès-Tours
Indre-et-Loire

  Dimanche 5 mars, challenge escalade Jeunes 8-15 ans LICENCIÉS FFCAM ou FFME.
Informations et inscription ici : caftouraine.ffcam.fr/challenge-2023.html

Dimanche 5 mars, challenge escalade Jeunes 8-15 ans LICENCIÉS FFCAM ou FFME.
Informations et inscription ici : caftouraine.ffcam.fr/challenge-2023.html

+33 6 24 94 16 71

la cordée jocondienne
Joué-lès-Tours
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-25 par