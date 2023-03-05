Challenge départemental d’escalade Joué-lès-Tours
Challenge départemental d’escalade
1 Rue Roland de la Olla Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire
2023-03-05 12:30:00 12:30:00 – 2023-03-05 18:00:00 18:00:00
Joué-lès-Tours
Indre-et-Loire
Dimanche 5 mars, challenge escalade Jeunes 8-15 ans LICENCIÉS FFCAM ou FFME.
Informations et inscription ici : caftouraine.ffcam.fr/challenge-2023.html
+33 6 24 94 16 71
la cordée jocondienne
