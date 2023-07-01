THERMALIRE CHALET EMERAUDE – PARC THERMAL Vittel, 1 juillet 2023, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Spectacle « Plank ! » par la Cie TOUT EST POSSIBLE.

Un voisin, une voisine. Il et elle ne se connaissent pas, ne se voient pas, mais à travers la palissade qui les sépare, commence une étonnante relation…

Plongez dans l’univers de Judith ou d’Yves et imaginez la vie, de l’autre côté. Un voyage poétique, un voyage vers la solitude intérieure, un voyage vers la Bretagne.

Tout est gratuit !

A partir de 6 ans.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-01 16:30:00 fin : 2023-07-01 . 0 EUR.

CHALET EMERAUDE – PARC THERMAL

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



Plank! » show by Cie TOUT EST POSSIBLE.

A neighbor, a neighboress. They don’t know each other, they don’t see each other, but through the fence that separates them, an astonishing relationship begins…

Immerse yourself in the world of Judith or Yves, and imagine life from the other side. A poetic journey, a journey to inner solitude, a journey to Brittany.

And it’s all free!

Ages 6 and up.

Plank! » de Cie TOUT EST POSSIBLE.

Un vecino. No se conocen, no se ven, pero a través de la valla que los separa, comienza una relación sorprendente…

Sumérjase en el mundo de Judith o Yves e imagine la vida al otro lado. Un viaje poético, un viaje a la soledad interior, un viaje a Bretaña.

¡Y todo gratis!

Para niños a partir de 6 años.

Schauspiel « Plank! » von der Cie TOUT EST POSSIBLE.

Ein Nachbar, eine Nachbarin. Er und sie kennen sich nicht, sehen sich nicht, aber durch den Zaun, der sie trennt, beginnt eine erstaunliche Beziehung…

Tauchen Sie ein in die Welt von Judith oder Yves und stellen Sie sich das Leben vor, auf der anderen Seite. Eine poetische Reise, eine Reise in die innere Einsamkeit, eine Reise in die Bretagne.

Alles ist kostenlos!

Ab 6 Jahren.

