Chain of Flowers en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, jeudi 16 mai 2024.

Le jeudi 16 mai 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Iceage, Diiv & Drab Majesty

CHAIN OF FLOWERS (22h00)

(Dream rock – Londres, UK)

Chain of Flowers is back in a big way, returning with their long-awaited and quickly acclaimed sophomore LP, ‘Never Ending Space,’ via London label ALTER. Produced, recorded, and mixed by Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco at Total Refreshment Centre, London, this record presents the band in a scintillating new light.

‘Never Ending Space’ has propelled the band into a new, sophisticated yet expansive realm of sound, building out their once-signature shoegaze-punk pummel with a deeper, more considered but just as brooding neu-wave-pop palette.

Formed in Cardiff, their eponymous 2015 debut received considerable acclaim and an unusual amount of media attention, given the band’s means of operation. The record’s positive reception kept the band busy on either side of the Atlantic, packing out rooms from Cardiff to Berlin to Los Angeles. Along the way, they were invited to tour with the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Fall, The Chameleons, Nothing, and Ceremony.

Chain of Flowers returned to the road in 2023, swirling across Europe with a freshly charged dancefloor sensibility. They will continue this in 2024 with an exclusive performance at Wave Gotik Treffen.

https://chainofflowers.bandcamp.com/

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Chain of Flowers en concert au Supersonic (Free entry)