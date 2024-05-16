Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Chain of Flowers en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris

Catégories d’Évènement:
Chain of Flowers en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris

Chain of Flowers en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, jeudi 16 mai 2024.

Le jeudi 16 mai 2024
de 19h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Iceage, Diiv & Drab Majesty

CHAIN OF FLOWERS (22h00)

(Dream rock – Londres, UK)

Chain of Flowers is back in a big way, returning with their long-awaited and quickly acclaimed sophomore LP, ‘Never Ending Space,’ via London label ALTER. Produced, recorded, and mixed by Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco at Total Refreshment Centre, London, this record presents the band in a scintillating new light.

‘Never Ending Space’ has propelled the band into a new, sophisticated yet expansive realm of sound, building out their once-signature shoegaze-punk pummel with a deeper, more considered but just as brooding neu-wave-pop palette.

Formed in Cardiff, their eponymous 2015 debut received considerable acclaim and an unusual amount of media attention, given the band’s means of operation. The record’s positive reception kept the band busy on either side of the Atlantic, packing out rooms from Cardiff to Berlin to Los Angeles. Along the way, they were invited to tour with the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Fall, The Chameleons, Nothing, and Ceremony.

Chain of Flowers returned to the road in 2023, swirling across Europe with a freshly charged dancefloor sensibility. They will continue this in 2024 with an exclusive performance at Wave Gotik Treffen.

https://chainofflowers.bandcamp.com/

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Jeudi 16 Mai 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : https://fb.me/e/1QPVEw07x https://fb.me/e/1QPVEw07x
Chain of Flowers en concert au Supersonic (Free entry)

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099