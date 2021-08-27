Chahut au Château Gevingey Gevingey
Chahut au Château Gevingey, 27 août 2021, Gevingey.
Chahut au Château 2021-08-27 – 2021-08-27
Gevingey Jura Gevingey
EUR 0 10 Animations, performances collectives, concerts … sont au programme pour le Chahut au Château
Restauration et buvette sur place
Participation libre : 0€, 3€, 5€, 8€, 10€
lescolorieurs@gmail.com https://chahutauchateau.com/
