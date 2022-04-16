Chadrac Metal Fest Chadrac Chadrac Catégories d’évènement: CHADRAC

Haute-Loire

Maison pour Tous 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac

2022-04-16 20:30:00

Chadrac Haute-Loire Chadrac EUR 12 12 Quatre groupes joueront sur scène: « The Crypt » un groupe de tribute de « AC/DC», « Syr Daria » un groupe d’Heavy Metal,« DESs» un groupe de Rock de Clermont-Ferrand, ainsi que « Heavy Mitchell » un groupe de Rock du Puy en Velay. oeufdepierre43@gmail.com Maison pour Tous 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac

