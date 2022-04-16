Chadrac Metal Fest Chadrac, 16 avril 2022, Chadrac.

Maison pour Tous 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac
2022-04-16 20:30:00
Chadrac Haute-Loire Chadrac

EUR 12 12  

Quatre groupes joueront sur scène: « The Crypt » un groupe de tribute de « AC/DC», « Syr Daria » un groupe d’Heavy Metal,« DESs» un groupe de Rock de Clermont-Ferrand, ainsi que « Heavy Mitchell » un groupe de Rock du Puy en Velay.

oeufdepierre43@gmail.com

