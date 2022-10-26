C’EST LA SAISON DES CHAMPIGNONS Saint-Père-en-Retz Saint-Père-en-Retz
2022-10-26 14:00:00 – 2022-10-26 16:00:00
Saint-Père-en-Retz Loire-Atlantique
Ramassez et identifiez des champignons avec les mycologues nazairiens. Ces spécialistes vous diront tout sur cette étrange fructification
contact@associationhirondelle.fr http://www.associationhirondelle.fr/
Saint-Père-en-Retz
