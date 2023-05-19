Concert Jus d’Box à Cernoy-en-Berry 25 Grande Rue, 19 mai 2023, Cernoy-en-Berry.

Le restaurant le Saint-Loup accueille le groupe Jus d’Box le vendredi 19 mai pour un concert Back to the 80’S. Vous pourrez également vous restaurer sur place en reservant au 02 38 05 07 28..

Vendredi 2023-05-19 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 . 15 EUR.

25 Grande Rue

Cernoy-en-Berry 45360 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



The restaurant le Saint-Loup welcomes the group Jus d’Box on Friday, May 19 for a concert Back to the 80’S. You can also eat on the spot by reserving at 02 38 05 07 28.

El restaurante le Saint-Loup recibe al grupo Jus d’Box el viernes 19 de mayo para un concierto de Back to the 80’S. También puedes comer en el restaurante llamando al 02 38 05 07 28.

Das Restaurant Le Saint-Loup empfängt die Gruppe Jus d’Box am Freitag, den 19. Mai, für ein Konzert Back to the 80’S. Sie können auch vor Ort essen, wenn Sie unter 02 38 05 07 28 reservieren.

