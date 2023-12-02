La bastide enchantée Centre-ville Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 2 décembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Ce marché authentique vous fera, sans aucun doute, succomber à la magie de Noël avec ces traditionnels chalets en bois et nombreuses décorations féeriques.

De nombreux artisans et créateurs exposeront leurs créations (art, décorations de Noël, maroquinerie, bijoux etc…)..

2023-12-02 fin : 2024-01-07 . .

Centre-ville

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This authentic market will undoubtedly make you succumb to the magic of Christmas, with its traditional wooden chalets and enchanting decorations.

Numerous craftsmen and designers will be exhibiting their creations (art, Christmas decorations, leather goods, jewelry, etc.).

En este auténtico mercado se respira la magia de la Navidad, con sus tradicionales chalets de madera y sus encantadoras decoraciones.

Numerosos artesanos y diseñadores expondrán sus creaciones (arte, decoración navideña, marroquinería, joyería, etc.).

Dieser authentische Markt wird Sie mit seinen traditionellen Holzhütten und zahlreichen märchenhaften Dekorationen zweifellos in den Bann des Weihnachtszaubers ziehen.

Zahlreiche Kunsthandwerker und Designer stellen ihre Kreationen aus (Kunst, Weihnachtsdekorationen, Lederwaren, Schmuck usw.).

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47