Déambulation : le train gourmand Centre ville Sélestat, 3 décembre 2023, Sélestat.

Sélestat,Bas-Rhin

Wally Wombat et Papille Hotte vous emmènent dans leur imaginaire à bord de leur petit train gourmand mobile fait en ballons.

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

Centre ville

Sélestat 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Wally Wombat and Papille Hotte take you into their imaginary world aboard their mobile gourmet balloon train

Wally Wombat y Papille Hotte te llevarán a su mundo imaginario a bordo de su pequeño tren gastronómico móvil hecho de globos

Wally Wombat und Papille Hotte nehmen dich an Bord ihres kleinen mobilen Gourmet-Zuges aus Luftballons mit in ihre Fantasiewelt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par Sélestat Haut-Koenigsbourg Tourisme