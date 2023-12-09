La Chasse aux Lutins Centre ville Sainte-Maxime, 9 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Participez à notre incroyable Chasse aux Lutins à Sainte-Maxime ! Un jeu amusant pour les enfants de 3 à 12 ans : découvrez les lutins cachés dans les vitrines de nos commerçants participants..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

Centre ville

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Take part in our incredible Elf Hunt in Sainte-Maxime! A fun game for children aged 3 to 12: discover the elves hidden in the shop windows of our participating retailers.



Pick up a card at the Town Hall reception desk, and set off in search of the goblins in town! If you find all the elves, bring your card back to the Tourist Office on Saturdays 9, 16 and 23 December, and on Wednesdays 13 and 20 December from 2pm to 6pm to receive a delicious chocolate Father Christmas.



It’s a fun way to celebrate the magic of Christmas and support our local businesses. An adventure in the city full of Christmas magic!

¡Participe en nuestra increíble Caza de Elfos en Sainte-Maxime! Un divertido juego para niños de 3 a 12 años: descubre los elfos escondidos en los escaparates de nuestros comercios participantes.

Nehmen Sie an unserer unglaublichen Wichteljagd in Sainte-Maxime teil! Ein lustiges Spiel für Kinder von 3 bis 12 Jahren: Entdecken Sie die Kobolde, die in den Schaufenstern unserer teilnehmenden Händler versteckt sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime