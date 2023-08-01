Musiques Live en ville Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime, 1 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Nées d’une volonté de dynamiser le cœur de ville et d’ouverture à tous les publics, les Musiques Live en ville transforment les places du centre-ville en de véritables lieux d’échange et de convivialité… Pour votre plus grand plaisir !.

2023-08-01 20:00:00 fin : 2023-08-01 23:00:00. .

Centre Ville

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



– DUO PHILIPPE LOIR

The Duo « Autour de Minuit » is composed of a pianist and a singer. In a friendly and participative atmosphere, they interpret French standards by Jean-Jacques Goldman, Francis Cabrel… and international standards by Queen, the Beatles or other Rock’n’Roll essentials!

> Place Louis Blanc



– CLANROX

It’s a family affair, their aim is to make music, have fun and share it with as many people as possible. What characterises this musical trio is their energy from elsewhere. They reveal to us with strength and emotion in their voice work, a Pop Rock Groove style where everyone is embarked, without warning, in their colourful musical universe.

> At the corner of rue Jean Jaurès



– FOLK IT

Duo composed of Marjolaine (vocals/acoustic guitar and harmonica) and Nicole (violin/electric guitar, banjo and vocals). Pop/Folk/Rock covers from the 60s to today.

> Rue Gabriel Peri

Nacidas de la voluntad de revitalizar el corazón de la ciudad y abrirlo a todo tipo de público, Musiques Live en ville transforma las plazas del centro en verdaderos lugares de intercambio y convivencia.. Para su disfrute

Die Live-Musik in der Stadt entstand aus dem Wunsch heraus, das Stadtzentrum zu beleben und allen Besuchern offen zu stehen. Sie verwandelt die Plätze des Stadtzentrums in Orte des Austauschs und der Geselligkeit? Zu Ihrem größten Vergnügen!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime