Téléthon à Saint-Junien Centre ville Saint-Junien, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

À l’occasion du Téléthon, la ville de Saint-Junien s’anime un peu partout. En centre ville venez découvrir les nombreuses animations des associations, du côté d’Hyper U vous pourrez vous procurer de bonnes chouquettes, à la piscine Aiga Bluia un défi natation vous sera proposer tout au long de la journée, du côté du Chatelard des démonstrations et défis sportif et sans oublier une randonnée proposée par ADN du côté du site Corot..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

Centre ville

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To mark the Telethon, the town of Saint-Junien will be bustling with activity. In the town center, come and discover the many events organized by the associations, at Hyper U you can buy some good chouquettes, at the Aiga Bluia swimming pool a swimming challenge will be on offer throughout the day, at Chatelard demonstrations and sporting challenges, and not forgetting a hike proposed by ADN at the Corot site.

Con motivo del Teletón, la ciudad de Saint-Junien se llena de actividades. En el centro encontrará numerosas actividades organizadas por asociaciones, en Hyper U podrá comprar sabrosas chouquettes, en la piscina Aiga Bluia podrá participar en un reto de natación durante todo el día, en Le Chatelard habrá demostraciones y retos deportivos, sin olvidar una excursión organizada por ADN en el yacimiento de Corot.

Anlässlich des Telethons wird die Stadt Saint-Junien überall zum Leben erweckt. Im Stadtzentrum finden zahlreiche Veranstaltungen der Vereine statt, bei Hyper U können Sie sich leckere Chouquettes kaufen, im Schwimmbad Aiga Bluia wird den ganzen Tag über eine Schwimm-Challenge angeboten, in Le Chatelard gibt es Vorführungen und sportliche Herausforderungen und nicht zu vergessen eine von ADN angebotene Wanderung auf der Seite des Corot-Standorts.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin