Braderie en mode Vintage Centre ville Romans-sur-Isère, 13 octobre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Sur la thématique des Années folles, grand déballage des commerçants, boutiques éphémères dans la galerie Fanal, drive in (ciné plein air), animations ambulantes, voitures de collection, concerts….

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Centre ville

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Based on the theme of the Roaring Twenties, a grand unpacking of merchants, ephemeral boutiques in the Fanal gallery, drive-ins (open-air cinema), strolling entertainment, vintage cars, concerts…

En torno al tema de los locos años veinte, habrá un gran despliegue de tiendas, boutiques efímeras en la galería Fanal, autocines (cine al aire libre), animación callejera, coches de época, conciertos…

Unter dem Motto « Années folles » (verrückte Jahre), große Entrümpelung der Händler, vorübergehende Geschäfte in der Galerie Fanal, Drive in (Freiluftkino), ambulante Animationen, Oldtimer, Konzerte…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par Valence Romans Tourisme