FÊTE FORAINE DE LA SAINT LUC Centre ville Raon-l’Étape, 21 octobre 2023, Raon-l'Étape.

Raon-l’Étape,Vosges

La traditionnelle fête de la Saint-Luc battra à nouveau son plein au coeur de la cité.

Comme tous les ans, une quarantaine de professionnels seront présents pour amuser et régaler petits et grands. Les amateurs de sensations fortes trouveront leur bonheur !

La sécurité renforcée est maintenue aux abords du site avec la mise en place de plots en béton aux différentes entrées. Pass sanitaire et port du masque obligatoires.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 23:59:00. .

Centre ville

Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est



The traditional Saint-Luc festival will once again be in full swing in the heart of the city

As every year, some forty professionals will be present to entertain and delight young and old. Thrill-seekers will be delighted!

The reinforced security is maintained around the site with the installation of concrete blocks at the different entrances. Sanitary pass and mask mandatory.

El tradicional Festival de Saint-Luc volverá a celebrarse en pleno centro de la ciudad.

Como cada año, unos cuarenta profesionales se encargarán de entretener a grandes y pequeños. Para todos los gustos

Se reforzará la seguridad en el recinto, con bolardos de hormigón en las distintas entradas. Es obligatorio llevar cartilla sanitaria y mascarilla.

Das traditionelle Sankt-Luc-Fest wird im Herzen der Stadt wieder in vollem Gange sein.

Wie jedes Jahr werden rund 40 professionelle Künstler Groß und Klein unterhalten und verwöhnen. Auch die Liebhaber von Nervenkitzel werden ihr Glück finden!

Die erhöhten Sicherheitsvorkehrungen in der Umgebung des Geländes werden durch das Aufstellen von Betonklötzen an den verschiedenen Eingängen aufrechterhalten. Sanitärpass und das Tragen einer Maske sind obligatorisch.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES