Festival Navig’Arts Centre ville La Ciotat, 7 octobre 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Navig’Arts, quand l’art parade dans la rue !

La manifestation culturelle et artistique intitulée Navig’Arts se tiendra en cœur de ville.

Sortir l’art de ses murs au sens propre en s’appropriant la rue..

2023-10-07 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 20:00:00. .

Centre ville

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Navig’Arts, when art takes to the streets!

The Navig’Arts cultural and artistic event will be held in the heart of the town.

Taking art out of its walls and into the streets.

Navig’Arts, ¡cuando el arte sale a la calle!

La manifestación cultural y artística Navig’Arts se celebrará en el corazón de la ciudad.

Sacar el arte de sus muros y llevarlo a la calle.

Navig’Arts, wenn die Kunst auf der Straße paradiert!

Die Kultur- und Kunstveranstaltung mit dem Titel Navig’Arts findet im Herzen der Stadt statt.

Die Kunst soll im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes aus ihren Mauern herausgeholt werden, indem sie sich die Straße zu eigen macht.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat