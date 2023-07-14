Marché nocturne Centre-ville Capbreton, 14 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Afin de maintenir les animations touristiques et de soutenir l’activité économique locale, les marchés nocturnes auront lieu cet été dans une configuration adaptée au contexte sanitaire.

Découvrez les boutiques du centre-ville et les stands éphémères à l’occasion d’une balade nocturne.

Dès 19h..

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 23:00:00. .

Centre-ville Rue du Général de Gaulle

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In order to maintain tourist activities and to support local economic activity, the night markets will take place this summer in a configuration adapted to the health context

Discover the downtown stores and ephemeral stands during a night stroll.

Starting at 7pm.

Para mantener la actividad turística y apoyar la economía local, los mercados nocturnos se celebrarán este verano con una configuración adaptada al contexto sanitario.

Descubra las tiendas del centro de la ciudad y los puestos temporales en un paseo nocturno.

A partir de las 19.00 h.

Um die Animationen für Touristen aufrechtzuerhalten und die lokale Wirtschaftstätigkeit zu unterstützen, werden die Nachtmärkte diesen Sommer in einer an die gesundheitlichen Gegebenheiten angepassten Konfiguration stattfinden.

Entdecken Sie die Geschäfte im Stadtzentrum und die vergänglichen Stände bei einem nächtlichen Spaziergang.

Ab 19 Uhr.

