Un Noël scintillant Centre-ville Bolbec, 9 décembre 2023, Bolbec.

Bolbec,Seine-Maritime

Village de Noël en centre-ville : le 9 et 10 décembre 14h-17h30 (entrée libre)​

Concert de Noël « Chœur Presto » – Maitrise Seine-Maritime, dimanche 10 décembre à 16h, église Saint-Michel, sur réservation​

Contes et vitrine de Noël, mardi 12 de 16h30 à 19h, mercredi 13 de 14h à 18h, château du Val-aux-Grès, entrée libre.​

Marché de Noël​ :

Vendredi 15 : 16h-20h​

Samedi 16 : 10h-19h​

Dimanche 17 : 10h-18h​

Arrivée du Père Noël vendredi 15 à 17h30​

Salon du père Noël, Hôtel de Ville, mercredi 20 de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h, jeudi et vendredi de 15h à 18h, samedi de 14h à 17h​.

Christmas Village downtown: December 9 and 10, 2pm-5.30pm (free admission)?

Ch?ur Presto » Christmas concert – Maitrise Seine-Maritime, Sunday, December 10, 4pm, Saint-Michel church, booking required?

Storytelling and Christmas window display, Tuesday December 12, 4.30 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday December 13, 2 pm to 6 pm, château du Val-aux-Grès, free admission.?

Christmas market? :

Friday 15: 4pm-8pm?

Saturday 16th: 10am-7pm?

Sunday 17th: 10am-6pm?

Santa Claus arrives Friday 15th at 5.30pm?

Salon du père Noël, Hôtel de Ville, Wednesday 20th from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 6pm, Thursday and Friday from 3pm to 6pm, Saturday from 2pm to 5pm?

Pueblo navideño en el centro de la ciudad: 9 y 10 de diciembre, de 14:00 a 17:30 (entrada gratuita)..

Concierto de Navidad « Ch?ur Presto » – Maitrise Seine-Maritime, domingo 10 de diciembre a las 16:00 h, iglesia de Saint-Michel, previa reserva?

Cuentos de Navidad y escaparate, martes 12 de 16.30 a 19.00 h. y miércoles 13 de 14.00 a 18.00 h., Castillo del Val-aux-Grès, entrada gratuita?

¿Mercado de Navidad? :

Viernes 15: de 16:00 a 20:00 h

Sábado 16: de 10.00 a 19.00 h

Domingo 17: de 10.00 a 18.00 horas

¿Papá Noel llega el viernes 15 a las 17.30?

Salón de Papá Noel, Hôtel de Ville, miércoles 20 de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 14:00 a 18:00, jueves y viernes de 15:00 a 18:00, sábado de 14:00 a 17:00?

Weihnachtsdorf im Stadtzentrum: 9. und 10. Dezember 14-17.30 Uhr (freier Eintritt)?

Weihnachtskonzert « Ch?ur Presto » – Maitrise Seine-Maritime, Sonntag, 10. Dezember, 16 Uhr, Kirche Saint-Michel, mit Reservierung?

Weihnachtsmärchen und Schaufenster, Dienstag, 12. von 16:30 bis 19:00 Uhr, Mittwoch, 13. von 14:00 bis 18:00 Uhr, Schloss Val-aux-Grès, freier Eintritt?

Weihnachtsmarkt ? :

Freitag 15: 16-20 Uhr?

Samstag, 16.: 10-19 Uhr?

Sonntag 17.: 10-18 Uhr?

Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns am Freitag, den 15. um 17:30 Uhr?

Salon du Père Noël, Hôtel de Ville, Mittwoch, den 20. von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 18 Uhr, Donnerstag und Freitag von 15 bis 18 Uhr, Samstag von 14 bis 17 Uhr?

