La grande braderie d’Aix-en-Provence Centre ville Aix-en-Provence, 7 septembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

L’Association Aix en Commerce organise à Aix-en-Provence la grande braderie dans les rues du centre-ville, en partenariat avec les Allées !.

2023-09-07 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-09 19:00:00. .

Centre ville

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Association Aix en Commerce organizes in Aix-en-Provence the big sale in the streets of the city center, in partnership with the Allées !

¡La asociación Aix en Commerce organiza la gran venta ambulante en el centro de Aix-en-Provence, en colaboración con la asociación Allées!

Die Association Aix en Commerce organisiert in Aix-en-Provence den großen Ausverkauf in den Straßen des Stadtzentrums, in Partnerschaft mit den Allées!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence