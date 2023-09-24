CONCERT CARITATIF Centre socioculturel Sarrebourg, 24 septembre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

L’ensemble vocal Best’Hoff animera un concert caritatif au profit de la Croix Rouge, en solidarité avec le Maroc. L’entrée sera libre – dons en soutien aux populations du Maroc.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-24 17:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 19:00:00. .

Centre socioculturel

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



The Best’Hoff vocal ensemble will host a benefit concert for the Red Cross, in solidarity with Morocco. Admission is free – donations in support of the people of Morocco.

El conjunto vocal Best’Hoff ofrecerá un concierto a beneficio de la Cruz Roja, en solidaridad con Marruecos. La entrada es gratuita – donativos en apoyo del pueblo de Marruecos.

Das Vokalensemble Best’Hoff wird ein Benefizkonzert zugunsten des Roten Kreuzes und in Solidarität mit Marokko veranstalten. Der Eintritt ist frei – Spenden zur Unterstützung der Menschen in Marokko.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG