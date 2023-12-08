SOIRÉE TÉLÉTHON – CENTRE SOCIOCULTUREL Centre Socioculturel- rue des Berrichons et des N. Sarrebourg, 4 décembre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Viens passer une soirée sous le signe du Téléthon ! Au programme : concert du Mario’s Band, bal folk avec le Duo Milo et les Baladins du folk, des expositions de peinture, aquarelle, pastel, céramique et photos, du scrabble… Et des pizzas et tartes flambées !

Soirée proposée par l’Association l’Escale. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 18:30:00 fin : 2023-12-08 23:00:00. .

Centre Socioculturel- rue des Berrichons et des N.

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



Come and spend an evening in support of the Telethon! On the program: a concert by Mario’s Band, a folk ball with Duo Milo and Les Baladins du folk, exhibitions of paintings, watercolours, pastels, ceramics and photos, scrabble… And pizzas and tarts flambées!

Evening organized by Association l’Escale

Ven a pasar una velada en apoyo del Teletón En el programa: un concierto de Mario’s Band, un baile folclórico con el Dúo Milo y Les Baladins du folk, exposiciones de pintura, acuarela, pastel, cerámica y fotografía, scrabble… ¡Y pizzas y tartas flambeadas!

Velada organizada por la Asociación l’Escale

Verbringe einen Abend im Zeichen des Telethon! Auf dem Programm stehen: Konzert der Mario’s Band, Folk-Ball mit dem Duo Milo und den Baladins du Folk, Ausstellungen von Malerei, Aquarell, Pastell, Keramik und Fotos, Scrabble… Und Pizzas und Flammkuchen!

Abendveranstaltung, die von der Association l’Escale angeboten wird

