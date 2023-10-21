EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES ET SCULPTURES Centre socio-culturel Rupt-sur-Moselle, 21 octobre 2023, Rupt-sur-Moselle.

Rupt-sur-Moselle,Vosges

Exposition de peintures et sculptures au centre socio-culturel.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-21 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

Centre socio-culturel allée Charles Bossi

Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est



Exhibition of paintings and sculptures at the socio-cultural center.

Exposición de pinturas y esculturas en el centro sociocultural.

Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen im soziokulturellen Zentrum.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES