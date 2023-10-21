EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES ET SCULPTURES Centre socio-culturel Rupt-sur-Moselle
EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES ET SCULPTURES Centre socio-culturel Rupt-sur-Moselle, 21 octobre 2023, Rupt-sur-Moselle.
Rupt-sur-Moselle,Vosges
Exposition de peintures et sculptures au centre socio-culturel.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-10-21 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 12:00:00. 0 EUR.
Centre socio-culturel allée Charles Bossi
Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est
Exhibition of paintings and sculptures at the socio-cultural center.
Exposición de pinturas y esculturas en el centro sociocultural.
Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen im soziokulturellen Zentrum.
