Collecte de jouets pour Noël Centre social Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot
Collecte de jouets pour Noël Centre social Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot, 6 novembre 2023, Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot.
Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Venez déposer vos jouets au Centre Social de Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot..
2023-11-06 fin : 2023-12-04 . .
Centre social Place Gaston Carrère
Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and drop off your toys at the Centre Social in Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot.
Ven a dejar tus juguetes al Centro Social de Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot.
Geben Sie Ihre Spielsachen im Centre Social in Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot ab.
