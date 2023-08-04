Lavault Plage…. Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne Catégories d’Évènement: Allier

Lavault-Sainte-Anne Lavault Plage…. Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne, 4 août 2023, Lavault-Sainte-Anne. Lavault-Sainte-Anne,Allier Le bord de mer s’installe au centre : transats, châteaux de sable, marché artisanal et… concours de lancé de tongs !.

Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Espace La Charité

Lavault-Sainte-Anne 03310 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The seaside takes center stage, with deckchairs, sandcastles, a craft market and… a flip-flop-throwing contest! La playa será la protagonista, con tumbonas, castillos de arena, un mercado de artesanía y… ¡un concurso de lanzamiento de chanclas! Die Strandpromenade zieht ins Zentrum: Liegestühle, Sandburgen, ein Kunsthandwerksmarkt und … ein Flip-Flop-Weitwurfwettbewerb!

