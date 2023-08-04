Lavault Plage…. Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne
Lavault-Sainte-Anne,Allier
Le bord de mer s’installe au centre : transats, châteaux de sable, marché artisanal et… concours de lancé de tongs !.
2023-08-04 17:00:00 fin : 2023-08-04 22:00:00. .
Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Espace La Charité
Lavault-Sainte-Anne 03310 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
The seaside takes center stage, with deckchairs, sandcastles, a craft market and… a flip-flop-throwing contest!
La playa será la protagonista, con tumbonas, castillos de arena, un mercado de artesanía y… ¡un concurso de lanzamiento de chanclas!
Die Strandpromenade zieht ins Zentrum: Liegestühle, Sandburgen, ein Kunsthandwerksmarkt und … ein Flip-Flop-Weitwurfwettbewerb!
