Exposition : Bruissements ardents Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne
Exposition : Bruissements ardents Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne, 13 juillet 2023, Lavault-Sainte-Anne.
Lavault-Sainte-Anne,Allier
Exposition du collectif Trace-Ecart..
2023-07-13 fin : 2023-08-05 . .
Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Espace La Charité
Lavault-Sainte-Anne 03310 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Exhibition by the Trace-Ecart collective.
Exposición del colectivo Trace-Ecart.
Ausstellung des Kollektivs Trace-Ecart.
