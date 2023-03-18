Ateliers d’animation Petits Débrouillards sur la fabrication des stéréotypes Centre Social La Chapelle Freyming-Merlebach Catégories d’Évènement: Freyming-Merlebach

Ateliers d’animation Petits Débrouillards sur la fabrication des stéréotypes Centre Social La Chapelle, 18 mars 2023, Freyming-Merlebach. Ateliers d’animation Petits Débrouillards sur la fabrication des stéréotypes Samedi 18 mars, 14h00 Centre Social La Chapelle gratuit Lieu : Centre Social La Chapelle – Place de Paris, 57470 Freyming-Merlebach

Public : grand public

Horaires : 14h-16h

Inscription : ouvert à toutes et tous

Contact : antenne des Petits Débrouillards Grand-Est secteur Moselle. Abderkader Saïche. a.saiche@debrouillonet.org Centre Social La Chapelle Place de Paris, 57470 Freyming-Merlebach Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Freyming Moselle Grand Est [{« link »: « mailto:a.saiche@debrouillonet.org »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T16:00:00+01:00

2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T16:00:00+01:00 stéréotypes vivre ensemble

