Ateliers d’animation Petits Débrouillards sur la fabrication des stéréotypes Centre Social La Chapelle Freyming-Merlebach
Ateliers d’animation Petits Débrouillards sur la fabrication des stéréotypes Centre Social La Chapelle, 18 mars 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.
Ateliers d’animation Petits Débrouillards sur la fabrication des stéréotypes Samedi 18 mars, 14h00 Centre Social La Chapelle gratuit
Lieu : Centre Social La Chapelle – Place de Paris, 57470 Freyming-Merlebach
Public : grand public
Horaires : 14h-16h
Inscription : ouvert à toutes et tous
Contact : antenne des Petits Débrouillards Grand-Est secteur Moselle. Abderkader Saïche. a.saiche@debrouillonet.org
Centre Social La Chapelle Place de Paris, 57470 Freyming-Merlebach Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Freyming Moselle Grand Est [{« link »: « mailto:a.saiche@debrouillonet.org »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T16:00:00+01:00
2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T16:00:00+01:00
stéréotypes vivre ensemble