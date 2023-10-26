Challoween au CSC du Verbeau Centre Social et Culturel du Verbeau Châlons-en-Champagne, 26 octobre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

– Soirée “Loup Garou” : Jeudi 26 octobre à 18h et Jeudi 2 novembre à 18h

Dès 10 ans, inscription obligatoire sur site ou au 03 26 68 54 54.

– Soirée “Murder Party” : Lundi 30 octobre à 18h

Dès 8 ans, inscription obligatoire sur site ou au 03 26 68 54 54

– Bal des Vampires : Mardi 31 octobre à 18h

Avec le concours du meilleur déguisement !

Ouvert à tous

– Soirée “Laser Game” : Vendredi 3 novembre à 17h

Dès 8 ans, inscription obligatoire sur site ou au 03 26 68 54 54.

Centre Social et Culturel du Verbeau Rue Georges Barbier

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



– Loup Garou evenings: Thursday, October 26 at 6pm and Thursday, November 2 at 6pm

Ages 10 and up, registration required on site or by calling 03 26 68 54 54.

– Murder Party? monday, October 30, 6pm

Ages 8 and up, registration required on site or by calling 03 26 68 54 54

– Vampire Ball: Tuesday, October 31, 6pm

With a competition for the best disguise!

Open to all

– Laser Game? evening friday, November 3, 5pm

Ages 8 and up, registration required on site or on 03 26 68 54 54

– Veladas Loup Garou: jueves 26 de octubre a las 18.00 h y jueves 2 de noviembre a las 18.00 h

A partir de 10 años, previa inscripción in situ o llamando al 03 26 68 54 54.

– ¿Fiesta de asesinatos? lunes 30 de octubre a las 18.00 h

A partir de 8 años, inscripción obligatoria in situ o llamando al 03 26 68 54 54

– Baile de vampiros: martes 31 de octubre a las 18.00 h

Concurso para el mejor disfraz

Abierto a todos

– Tarde de Laser Game? viernes 3 de noviembre a las 17.00 h

A partir de 8 años, inscripción obligatoria in situ o en el 03 26 68 54 54

– Loup Garou »-Abend: Donnerstag, 26. Oktober um 18 Uhr und Donnerstag, 2. November um 18 Uhr

Ab 10 Jahren, Anmeldung vor Ort oder unter 03 26 68 54 54 erforderlich.

– Abend der Murder Party? : Montag, 30. Oktober um 18 Uhr

Ab 8 Jahren, Anmeldung auf der Website oder unter 03 26 68 54 54 erforderlich

– Ball der Vampire: Dienstag, 31. Oktober um 18 Uhr

Mit dem Wettbewerb um das beste Kostüm!

Offen für alle

– Abend mit einem Laserspiel? : Freitag, 3. November um 17 Uhr

Ab 8 Jahren, Anmeldung vor Ort oder unter 03 26 68 54 54 erforderlich

