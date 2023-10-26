Challoween au CSC du Verbeau Centre Social et Culturel du Verbeau Châlons-en-Champagne
– Soirée “Loup Garou” : Jeudi 26 octobre à 18h et Jeudi 2 novembre à 18h
Dès 10 ans, inscription obligatoire sur site ou au 03 26 68 54 54.
– Soirée “Murder Party” : Lundi 30 octobre à 18h
Dès 8 ans, inscription obligatoire sur site ou au 03 26 68 54 54
– Bal des Vampires : Mardi 31 octobre à 18h
Avec le concours du meilleur déguisement !
Ouvert à tous
– Soirée “Laser Game” : Vendredi 3 novembre à 17h
Dès 8 ans, inscription obligatoire sur site ou au 03 26 68 54 54.
Centre Social et Culturel du Verbeau Rue Georges Barbier
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
– Loup Garou evenings: Thursday, October 26 at 6pm and Thursday, November 2 at 6pm
Ages 10 and up, registration required on site or by calling 03 26 68 54 54.
– Murder Party? monday, October 30, 6pm
Ages 8 and up, registration required on site or by calling 03 26 68 54 54
– Vampire Ball: Tuesday, October 31, 6pm
With a competition for the best disguise!
Open to all
– Laser Game? evening friday, November 3, 5pm
Ages 8 and up, registration required on site or on 03 26 68 54 54
– Veladas Loup Garou: jueves 26 de octubre a las 18.00 h y jueves 2 de noviembre a las 18.00 h
A partir de 10 años, previa inscripción in situ o llamando al 03 26 68 54 54.
– ¿Fiesta de asesinatos? lunes 30 de octubre a las 18.00 h
A partir de 8 años, inscripción obligatoria in situ o llamando al 03 26 68 54 54
– Baile de vampiros: martes 31 de octubre a las 18.00 h
Concurso para el mejor disfraz
Abierto a todos
– Tarde de Laser Game? viernes 3 de noviembre a las 17.00 h
A partir de 8 años, inscripción obligatoria in situ o en el 03 26 68 54 54
– Loup Garou »-Abend: Donnerstag, 26. Oktober um 18 Uhr und Donnerstag, 2. November um 18 Uhr
Ab 10 Jahren, Anmeldung vor Ort oder unter 03 26 68 54 54 erforderlich.
– Abend der Murder Party? : Montag, 30. Oktober um 18 Uhr
Ab 8 Jahren, Anmeldung auf der Website oder unter 03 26 68 54 54 erforderlich
– Ball der Vampire: Dienstag, 31. Oktober um 18 Uhr
Mit dem Wettbewerb um das beste Kostüm!
Offen für alle
– Abend mit einem Laserspiel? : Freitag, 3. November um 17 Uhr
Ab 8 Jahren, Anmeldung vor Ort oder unter 03 26 68 54 54 erforderlich
