Exposition interactive Mission H « Être humain – Vivre ensemble » Centre social ASBH, 13 mars 2023, Saint-Avold. Exposition interactive Mission H « Être humain – Vivre ensemble » 13 – 17 mars Centre social ASBH gratuit Lieu : Centre social ASBH Saint Avold – rue Charles de Foucauld, 57500 Saint-Avold

Public : grand public

Horaires : 10h-16h (mercredi 10h-18h)

*Inscription : *gratuit, ouvert à toutes et à tous Centre social ASBH rue Charles de Foucauld, 57500 Saint-Avold Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-13T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-13T16:00:00+01:00

2023-03-17T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-17T16:00:00+01:00 Etre humain Vivre ensemble

