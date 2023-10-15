Salon des Gourmandises à Villers-Bocage Centre Richard Lenoir Villers-Bocage, 15 octobre 2023, Villers-Bocage.

Villers-Bocage,Calvados

Venez éveiller vos papilles lors du Salon des Gourmandises organisé par l’UCIA Pré-Bocage à Villers-Bocage ! Au programme : producteurs normands, animations, dégustations avec des chefs normands, vente, ateliers culinaires et démonstrations… Tombola comprise dans le prix d’entrée, restauration sur place..

2023-10-15 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 18:00:00. .

Centre Richard Lenoir Rue Richard Lenoir

Villers-Bocage 14310 Calvados Normandie



Come and tantalize your taste buds at the Salon des Gourmandises organized by the UCIA Pré-Bocage in Villers-Bocage! On the program: Norman producers, entertainment, tastings with Norman chefs, sales, culinary workshops and demonstrations… Tombola included in admission price, on-site catering.

Venga a deleitar su paladar en el Salón de las Gourmandises organizado por la UCIA Pré-Bocage en Villers-Bocage En el programa: productores normandos, animaciones, degustaciones con chefs normandos, ventas, talleres y demostraciones culinarias… Rifa incluida en el precio de la entrada, catering in situ.

Wecken Sie Ihre Geschmacksknospen bei der von der UCIA Pré-Bocage organisierten Gourmandises-Messe in Villers-Bocage! Auf dem Programm stehen: normannische Produzenten, Animationen, Verkostungen mit normannischen Köchen, Verkauf, kulinarische Workshops und Vorführungen… Tombola im Eintrittspreis inbegriffen, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche