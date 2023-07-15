- Cet évènement est passé
EXPOSITION COLLECTIVE – OLIVIER DINH Centre Permanent de la Photographie Fournels
EXPOSITION COLLECTIVE – OLIVIER DINH Centre Permanent de la Photographie Fournels, 15 juillet 2023, Fournels.
Fournels,Lozère
Exposition collective invité d’honneur : Olivier DINH
Céramiques de Sylvie Souton
Entrée libre le vendredi et samedi de 16h à 19h30
Dimanche de 10h à 13h
2023-07-15 fin : 2023-08-13
Centre Permanent de la Photographie
Fournels 48310 Lozère Occitanie
Group exhibition guest of honour: Olivier DINH
Ceramics by Sylvie Souton
Free admission Friday and Saturday, 4 pm to 7:30 pm
Sunday from 10am to 1pm
Invitado de honor de la exposición colectiva: Olivier DINH
Cerámicas de Sylvie Souton
Entrada gratuita el viernes y el sábado de 16:00 a 19:30
Domingo de 10:00 a 13:00
Gruppenausstellung Ehrengast: Olivier DINH
Keramiken von Sylvie Souton
Freier Eintritt am Freitag und Samstag von 16 bis 19.30 Uhr
Sonntag von 10h bis 13h
