EXPOSITION COLLECTIVE – OLIVIER DINH Centre Permanent de la Photographie Fournels, 15 juillet 2023, Fournels.

Fournels,Lozère

Exposition collective invité d’honneur : Olivier DINH

Céramiques de Sylvie Souton

Entrée libre le vendredi et samedi de 16h à 19h30

Dimanche de 10h à 13h

….

2023-07-15 fin : 2023-08-13 19:30:00. EUR.

Centre Permanent de la Photographie

Fournels 48310 Lozère Occitanie



Group exhibition guest of honour: Olivier DINH

Ceramics by Sylvie Souton

Free admission Friday and Saturday, 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Sunday from 10am to 1pm

…

Invitado de honor de la exposición colectiva: Olivier DINH

Cerámicas de Sylvie Souton

Entrada gratuita el viernes y el sábado de 16:00 a 19:30

Domingo de 10:00 a 13:00

…

Gruppenausstellung Ehrengast: Olivier DINH

Keramiken von Sylvie Souton

Freier Eintritt am Freitag und Samstag von 16 bis 19.30 Uhr

Sonntag von 10h bis 13h

…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par 48 – OT de l’Aubrac Lozérien