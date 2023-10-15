LA FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE AU CENTRE MINIER ! Centre Minier Faymoreau
Faymoreau,Vendée
Le Centre Minier fête la science autour de l’exposition MINE ET UNE BRIQUES LEGO®La suite, conçue et réalisée par Brickevent..
2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 18:30:00. .
Centre Minier La Cour
Faymoreau 85240 Vendée Pays de la Loire
The Centre Minier celebrates science with the exhibition MINE ET UNE BRIQUES LEGO®La suite, designed and produced by Brickevent.
El Centre Minier celebra la ciencia con la exposición MINE ET UNE BRIQUES LEGO®La suite, diseñada y producida por Brickevent.
Das Centre Minier feiert die Wissenschaft rund um die Ausstellung MINE ET UNE BRIQUES LEGO®La suite, die von Brickevent entworfen und realisiert wurde.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Vendée Expansion