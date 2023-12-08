Téléthon à Lambesc Centre historique de Lambesc Lambesc, 8 décembre 2023, Lambesc.

Lambesc,Bouches-du-Rhône

La Municipalité, en partenariat avec les associations lambescaines, tiendra un stand de vente d’objets au profit du Téléthon sur le marché hebdomadaire et sur le Marché de Noël..

2023-12-08 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 12:00:00. .

Centre historique de Lambesc

Lambesc 13410 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Municipality, in partnership with local associations, will be selling items for the benefit of the Telethon at the weekly market and at the Christmas Market.

El ayuntamiento, en colaboración con las asociaciones locales, venderá artículos para el Telemaratón en los mercados semanales y navideños.

Die Stadtverwaltung wird in Partnerschaft mit den Lambescaines-Vereinen auf dem Wochenmarkt und dem Weihnachtsmarkt einen Verkaufsstand mit Gegenständen zugunsten des Telethons aufstellen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par Bureau municipal du Tourisme de Lambesc