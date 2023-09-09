Les ateliers de Vermillon Centre Gérard Philipe Bessines-sur-Gartempe, 9 septembre 2023, Bessines-sur-Gartempe.

Bessines-sur-Gartempe,Haute-Vienne

L’association Vermillon propose des ateliers presque tous les samedis du 09 septembre au 22 juin. Pastel sec, la journée : 09-09, 14-10, 11-11, 02-12, 20-01, 10-02, 16-03, 13-04, 11-05, 22-06. Portes ouvertes pour tous, inscription, ateliers pastel, modelage, aquarelle… : 16-09 la journée. Modelage enfant matin et adulte après-midi : 23-09, 21-10, 25-11, 16-12, 27-01, 17-02, 23-03, 04-05, 01-06. Participation à la Journée Valadon avec expo et atelier participatif : 24-09. Arts plastiques enfants matin + dessin et aquarelle adultes après-midi : 30-09, 07-10, 18-11, 09-12, 13-01, 09-03, 06-04, 25-05, 15-06. Expo Vermillon 08 et 09-06. Plus d’infos sur leur site internet https://sites.google.com/icloud.com/vermillon-bessines.

2023-09-09 fin : 2024-06-22 . .

Centre Gérard Philipe Rue Gérard Philipe

Bessines-sur-Gartempe 87250 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Vermillon association offers workshops almost every Saturday from September 09 to June 22. Dry pastel, one day: 09-09, 14-10, 11-11, 02-12, 20-01, 10-02, 16-03, 13-04, 11-05, 22-06. Open house for all, registration, pastel, modeling, watercolor workshops… : 16-09 all day. Children’s modeling morning and adult modeling afternoon: 23-09, 21-10, 25-11, 16-12, 27-01, 17-02, 23-03, 04-05, 01-06. Participation in Valadon Day with exhibition and participatory workshop: 09-24. Children’s art morning + adult drawing and watercolor afternoon: 30-09, 07-10, 18-11, 09-12, 13-01, 09-03, 06-04, 25-05, 15-06. Vermillon exhibition 08 and 09-06. More info on their website https://sites.google.com/icloud.com/vermillon-bessines

La asociación Vermillon ofrece talleres casi todos los sábados del 09 de septiembre al 22 de junio. Pastel seco, un día: 09-09, 14-10, 11-11, 02-12, 20-01, 10-02, 16-03, 13-04, 11-05, 22-06. Jornada de puertas abiertas para todos, inscripción, talleres de pastel, modelado y acuarela… 16-09 todo el día. Modelado para niños por la mañana y adultos por la tarde: 23-09, 21-10, 25-11, 16-12, 27-01, 17-02, 23-03, 04-05, 01-06. Participación en el Día de Valadon con exposición y taller participativo: 24-09. Artes plásticas para niños por la mañana + dibujo y acuarela para adultos por la tarde: 30-09, 07-10, 18-11, 09-12, 13-01, 09-03, 06-04, 25-05, 15-06. Exposición Vermillon 08 y 09-06. Más información en su página web https://sites.google.com/icloud.com/vermillon-bessines

Der Verein Vermillon bietet vom 09. September bis zum 22. Juni fast jeden Samstag Workshops an. Trockenes Pastell, den ganzen Tag: 09-09, 14-10, 11-11, 02-12, 20-01, 10-02, 16-03, 13-04, 11-05, 22-06. Offene Türen für alle, Anmeldung, Workshops Pastell, Modellieren, Aquarell… : 16-09 den ganzen Tag. Modellieren Kinder vormittags und Erwachsene nachmittags: 23-09, 21-10, 25-11, 16-12, 27-01, 17-02, 23-03, 04-05, 01-06. Teilnahme am Valadon-Tag mit Ausstellung und partizipativem Workshop: 24-09. Bildende Kunst Kinder vormittags + Zeichnen und Aquarellieren Erwachsene nachmittags: 30-09, 07-10, 18-11, 09-12, 13-01, 09-03, 06-04, 25-05, 15-06. Zinnoberrote Ausstellung 08 und 09-06. Weitere Informationen auf ihrer Website https://sites.google.com/icloud.com/vermillon-bessines

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT Monts du Limousin