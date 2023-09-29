Cinéma: Anatomie d’une chute Centre George Sand Allègre, 29 septembre 2023, Allègre.

Allègre,Haute-Loire

23 août 2023 en salle / 2h 30min / Policier, Drame, Thriller, Judiciaire

de Justine Triet par Justine Triet, Arthur Harari avec Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner.

2023-09-29 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-29 . EUR.

Centre George Sand rue Grellet de la Deyte

Allègre 43270 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



august 23, 2023 in cinemas / 2h 30min / Crime, Drama, Thriller, Judiciary

by Justine Triet, Arthur Harari with Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

23 agosto 2023 en cines / 2h 30min / Crimen, Drama, Thriller, Judiciario

de Justine Triet, Arthur Harari con Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

23. August 2023 im Kino / 2h 30min / Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Gerichtsverhandlung

von Justine Triet von Justine Triet, Arthur Harari mit Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

Mise à jour le 2023-08-07 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay