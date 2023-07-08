Concert « Claudia & Aurore » Centre d’Hébergement d’Urgence (CHU) Chelles, 8 juillet 2023, Chelles.

Concert « Claudia & Aurore » Samedi 8 juillet, 18h00 Centre d’Hébergement d’Urgence (CHU) Entrée Libre

Souhaitant encourager l’accessibilité de la culture au plus grand nombre, le Mégaphone Tour s’associe à l’association Aurore et propose des concerts dans ces centres, grâce à sa scène mobile, Claudia !

Vous pourrez retrouver :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_W1QabU1HdE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3ERpg-jOKo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukLnt69cHBY

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-08T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-08T20:00:00+02:00

©Julianne Goustard