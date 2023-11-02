Festival de la guitare Centre des Congrès Issoudun, 2 novembre 2023, Issoudun.

Issoudun,Indre

Né de l’imagination de Marcel Dadi, en 1989, ce festival n’a cessé d’évoluer pour offrir aujourd’hui aux passionnés de guitare 3 jours de festivités, master-class, animées par de nombreux artistes internationaux. Un festival dont la notoriété dépasse les frontières de l’hexagone..

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-04 . 15 EUR.

Centre des Congrès

Issoudun 36100 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Born from the imagination of Marcel Dadi in 1989, this festival has never stopped evolving to offer today to guitar enthusiasts 3 days of festivities, master classes, animated by many international artists. A festival whose fame goes beyond the borders of France.

Este festival, creado por Marcel Dadi en 1989, ha ido creciendo y hoy ofrece a los amantes de la guitarra 3 días de fiesta y clases magistrales en las que participan numerosos artistas internacionales. Es un festival cuya reputación se extiende mucho más allá de Francia.

Dieses Festival, das 1989 aus der Fantasie von Marcel Dadi entstand, hat sich ständig weiterentwickelt und bietet heute Gitarrenliebhabern drei Tage lang Festlichkeiten, Meisterkurse und Veranstaltungen mit zahlreichen internationalen Künstlern. Ein Festival, das über die Grenzen Frankreichs hinaus bekannt ist.

