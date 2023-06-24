Bal Folk Centre de Loisirs d’Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95) Bal Folk Centre de Loisirs d’Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95), 24 juin 2023, . Bal Folk Samedi 24 juin, 19h00 Centre de Loisirs d’Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95) gratuit , Chapeau Auberge espagnole, apporter ses gobelets et couverts, Bourrées, scottisch, valses, mazurka, …. source : événement Bal Folk publié sur AgendaTrad Centre de Loisirs d’Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95) 1, Rue Châteaubriand

Centre de Loisirs d’Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , 95220 Herblay-sur-Seine, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/43105 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-24T23:00:00+02:00

2023-06-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-24T23:00:00+02:00 baltrad balfolk Détails Autres Lieu Centre de Loisirs d'Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95) Adresse 1, Rue Châteaubriand Centre de Loisirs d'Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , 95220 Herblay-sur-Seine, France Age max 110 Lieu Ville Centre de Loisirs d'Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95)

Centre de Loisirs d'Herblay, 1 rue Chateaubriand , Herblay , Herblay-sur-Seine (95) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//