3e édition de la Dictée pour tous Centre d’Animation et de Congrès Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie, 12 octobre 2023, Bagnoles de l'Orne Normandie.

Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie,Orne

Organisée par la Bibliothèque de Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie.

Les bénévoles de la Bibliothèque pour tous de Bagnoles de l’Orne vous invitent à un moment convivial et ludique autour de l’orthographe. Une belle manière de se rassembler autour de la littérature et de la langue française.

Après une première lecture débutera la dictée d’environ 300 mots. Les participants échangeront ensuite les copies pour la correction. Les personnes ayant réussi une dictée sans fautes se verront récompensées avec des produits du terroir.

Venez avec votre stylo et votre bonne humeur !

• Ouvert à tous.

• Renseignement aux permanences de la bibliothèque dans les Communs du Château, derrière la Mairie, le mercredi et le vendredi de 15h00 à 17h00, le samedi de 10h00 à 12h00 ou bagnoles@cbpt61.com, francine.belliard@gmail.com..

2023-10-12 15:30:00 fin : 2023-10-12 17:30:00. .

Centre d’Animation et de Congrès rue du Pr Louvel

Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie 61140 Orne Normandie



Organized by the Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie Library.

Volunteers from Bagnoles de l’Orne’s Bibliothèque pour tous invite you to join them for a fun and friendly spelling lesson. A great way to get together around literature and the French language.

The first reading will be followed by a dictation of around 300 words. Participants will then exchange papers for correction. Those who complete the dictation without mistakes will be rewarded with local produce.

Bring your pen and your good humor!

? Open to all.

? For more information, visit the library in the Castle Commons, behind the Town Hall, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm or bagnoles@cbpt61.com, francine.belliard@gmail.com.

Organizado por la Biblioteca Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie.

Los voluntarios de la Bagnoles de l’Orne Bibliothèque pour tous le invitan a participar en una sesión lúdica y amistosa sobre ortografía. Es una buena manera de reunirse en torno a la literatura y la lengua francesa.

La primera lectura irá seguida de un dictado de unas 300 palabras. A continuación, los participantes intercambiarán sus papeles para corregirlos. Los que completen el dictado sin faltas serán recompensados con productos locales.

Venga con su bolígrafo y su buen humor

? Abierto a todos.

? Para más información, visite la biblioteca de los Communs du Château, detrás del Ayuntamiento, los miércoles y viernes de 15.00 a 17.00 h, y los sábados de 10.00 a 12.00 h o bagnoles@cbpt61.com, francine.belliard@gmail.com.

Organisiert von der Bibliothek von Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie.

Die ehrenamtlichen Mitarbeiter der Bibliothek für alle in Bagnoles de l’Orne laden Sie zu einem geselligen und spielerischen Moment rund um die Rechtschreibung ein. Eine schöne Art, sich um die Literatur und die französische Sprache zu versammeln.

Nach einer ersten Lektüre beginnt das Diktat mit etwa 300 Wörtern. Die Teilnehmer tauschen anschließend die Kopien für die Korrektur aus. Diejenigen, die ein fehlerfreies Diktat geschafft haben, werden mit regionalen Produkten belohnt.

Bringen Sie Ihren Stift und gute Laune mit!

? Offen für alle.

? Informationen in den Sprechstunden der Bibliothek in den Communs du Château, hinter dem Rathaus, mittwochs und freitags von 15:00 bis 17:00 Uhr, samstags von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr oder bagnoles@cbpt61.com, francine.belliard@gmail.com.

