Balade gourmande Centre Culturel Vigeois, 14 octobre 2023, Vigeois.

Vigeois,Corrèze

Balade gourmande de 9km, avec au fil du parcours :

10h30 : Visite de l’Escargot Vigeoyeux (à Meyvialle) dégustation de produits.

Vers 13h30 : Repas (Axoa) Ô Bon Groin (à Laborie Labat)

Vers 16h : Goûter avec pâtisseries de chez Coty et dégustation de miel (au Centre Culturel)

Les non marcheurs peuvent s’inscrire et rejoindre directement les points de ralliement pour les visites/dégustations.

Vente de produits régionaux en cours de balade.

Tarif unique : 18€ à régler lors de l’inscription (avant le 04/10/2023) au 06 81 70 70 12..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

Centre Culturel

Vigeois 19410 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



9km gourmet walk, with along the way :

10:30 am: Visit to the Escargot Vigeoyeux (in Meyvialle) and product tasting.

Around 1:30pm: Meal (Axoa) at Ô Bon Groin (in Laborie Labat)

Around 4pm: Snack with pastries from Coty and honey tasting (at the Centre Culturel)

Non-walkers can register and go directly to the meeting points for visits/tastings.

Sale of regional products during the walk.

Single fee: 18? to be paid on registration (before 04/10/2023) to 06 81 70 70 12.

Paseo gastronómico de 9 km, con lo siguiente a lo largo del camino:

10.30 h: Visita al Escargot Vigeoyeux (en Meyvialle) y degustación de productos.

Hacia las 13.30: Comida (Axoa) en Ô Bon Groin (en Laborie Labat)

Hacia las 16.00 h: Merienda con bollería de Coty y degustación de miel (en el Centro Cultural)

Los no senderistas pueden inscribirse e ir directamente a los puntos de encuentro para las visitas/degustaciones.

Venta de productos regionales durante el paseo.

Tarifa única: 18 euros a pagar en el momento de la inscripción (antes del 04/10/2023) al 06 81 70 70 12.

9 km lange Gourmetwanderung, auf der Strecke :

10.30 Uhr: Besuch der Schnecke « Escargot Vigeoyeux » (in Meyvialle), Produktverkostung.

Gegen 13.30 Uhr: Mahlzeit (Axoa) Ô Bon Groin (in Laborie Labat)

Gegen 16:00 Uhr: Nachmittagsimbiss mit Gebäck von Coty und Honigverkostung (im Centre Culturel)

Nichtwanderer können sich anmelden und direkt zu den Sammelpunkten für die Besichtigungen/Verkostungen gehen.

Verkauf von regionalen Produkten während der Wanderung.

Einheitspreis: 18 ? bei der Anmeldung (vor dem 04/10/2023) unter 06 81 70 70 12 zu bezahlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Corrèze